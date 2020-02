BRIEF-Aspen Group Posts HY Operating Revenue Of $15.1 Mln

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Aspen Group Ltd:

* HY OPERATING REVENUE $15.1 MILLION VERSUS $13.6 MILLION

* HY STATUTORY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $2.3 MILLION VERSUS $547,000

* UNDERLYING EARNINGS AND DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE FOR FY20 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 6.75-7.00 CENTS AND 6.00 CENTS PER SECURITY RESPECTIVELY

* DON’T EXPECT EITHER OF BUSHFIRES OR CORONAVIRUS TO HAVE ANY LASTING NEGATIVE IMPACTS

* BUSH FIRE EVENTS ALONG SOUTH COAST OF NSW NEGATIVELY IMPACTED PROFITS AT BARLINGS BEACH & TWEEN WATERS PROPERTIES IN LATE DEC & JAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: