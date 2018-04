April 18 (Reuters) - Aspen Group Inc:

* ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ASPEN GROUP - BASED ON APRIL CLASS STARTS AT ASPEN UNIVERSITY & UNITED STATES UNIVERSITY, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT AT LEAST $7.2 MILLION FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30 Source text: [bit.ly/2HcXWyY] Further company coverage: