April 13 (Reuters) - Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd:

* HEADQUARTERS, OFFICES AND SALES GALLERIES IN MALAYSIA WILL CONTINUE TO BE CLOSED FROM 15 APRIL TO 28 APRIL

* CONSTRUCTION WORKS FOR GROUP’S ONGOING PROJECTS WILL ALSO CEASE FROM 15 APRIL TO 28 APRIL

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC EXPECTED TO IMPAIR EARNINGS CAPACITY & ABILITY TO SECURE NEW SALES FOR ONGOING & NEW PROJECTS IN NEXT YEAR