Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.84 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $1,116.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, AN INCREASE OF 11.9%

* NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $635.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018, A DECREASE OF 7.4% COMPARED WITH $686.2 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017

* DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $38.70 AS AT MARCH 31, 2018