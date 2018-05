May 16 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS - ISSUED NOTICE OF PARTIAL REDEMPTION IN CONNECTION WITH ELECTION TO REDEEM $125 MILLION OF $250 MILLION 6.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - REDEMPTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JUNE 18, 2018