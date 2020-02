BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare Says Half Year Results Slightly Ahead Of Guidance

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: APN - VOLUNTARY TRADING STATEMENT

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - RESULTS OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 ARE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF GUIDANCE

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - HY REVENUE GROWTH AS REPORTED IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN 2% TO 4% RANGE

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - SEES FY TOTAL NORMALISED HEPS BETWEEN 746.3 TO 777.7 CENTS

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS - SEES FY TOTAL HEPS 675.6 CENTS TO 704.3 CENTS