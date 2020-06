June 17 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* USE OF DEXAMETHASONE IN THE CLINICAL MANAGEMENT OF PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 REQUIRING RESPIRATORY INTERVENTION

* ASPEN OWNS RIGHTS TO DEXAMETHASONE; DISTRIBUTES BOTH INJECTABLES AND/OR TABLETS CONTAINING DEXAMETHASONE IN A NUMBER OF COUNTRIES