2 months ago
BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says Italian court directs co to pay fine of 5.2 mln euros
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 14, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says Italian court directs co to pay fine of 5.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* Has been informed that Italian court has dismissed Aspen's appeal against Italian Competition Authority

* Appeal relating to Aspen's portfolio of oncology products distributed in Italy

* Effect of ruling is that Aspen will be obliged to now pay fine imposed by ICA in amount of eur 5.2 million, plus interest thereon

* Says will engage its advisers and consider matter further against receipt of those reasons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

