BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare Says Review & Restructuring Of Europe CIS Business Ongoing

May 15 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* VOLUNTARY UPDATE FOR THE 10 MONTHS ENDED 30 APRIL 2020

* STRATEGIC REVIEW AND INTERNAL RESTRUCTURING UNDERTAKEN IN RESPECT OF EUROPE CIS BUSINESS HAS BEEN ONGOING

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO FINALISE OUTCOMES OF STRATEGIC REVIEW BY SEPTEMBER 2020

* MANAGEMENT CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO FINALISE OUTCOMES OF STRATEGIC REVIEW, CONCLUDE ON APPROPRIATE COURSE OF ACTION BY SEPT 2020

* MAINTAINS OUTLOOK THAT NORMALISED HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS IN FY 2020 TO BE HIGHER VERSUS PCP

* OUTLOOK FOR FY 2020 WILL BE UPDATED IF DEEMED NECESSARY

* HAS REVIEWED AND IS COMFORTABLE WITH ITS LIQUIDITY POSITION