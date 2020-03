March 17 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* RESPONDS TO PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA’S CALL TO ACTION ON COVID-19

* HAS SEEN A SPIKE IN INQUIRIES AND DEMAND IN SOME OF ITS OVER–THE-COUNTER PAIN, RESPIRATORY AND COLDS AND FLU MEDICINES.

* IN DISCUSSION WITH SOUTH AFRICAN GOVERNMENT TO MAKE AVAILABLE CO'S SOUTH AFRICAN ORAL SOLID, LIQUID PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS FOR TREATMENT