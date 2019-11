BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare Sells Japanese Ops To Sandoz For Up To Eur 400 Mln

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: APN - DIVESTMENT OF ASPEN’S JAPANESE OPERATIONS

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED DEAL FOR FOR A CASH CONSIDERATION OF UP TO EUR 400 MILLION

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION WILL BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - UNIT CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO DIVEST OF ITS JAPANESE OPERATIONS AND ANY RELATED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO SANDOZ

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - ADDITIONALLY, AGI HAS ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR MANUFACTURING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SANDOZ

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - DISPOSAL OF JAPANESE OPERATIONS COMPRISES OF TRANSFER OF ALL OF AGI'S SHARES IN ASPEN JAPAN K.K TO SANDOZ