21 days ago
BRIEF-Aspen Q2 earnings per share $1.07
July 26, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Aspen Q2 earnings per share $1.07

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* Aspen reports results for the six months and second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - net written premiums of $578.7 million in q2 of 2017, a decrease of 20.2 pct compared with $724.8 million in q2 of 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - gross written premiums of $822.1 million in q2 of 2017, an increase of 2.5 pct compared with $801.7 million in q2 of 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $48.64 as at june 30, 2017, up 4.1 pct from december 31, 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $48.64 as at june 30, 2017, up 4.1 pct from december 31, 2016

