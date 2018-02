BRIEF-Aspen Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $3.25

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* ASPEN REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $3.14

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $3.25

* “Q4 2017 RESULTS WERE WELL BELOW ACCEPTABLE LEVELS”

* NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS OF $340.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, A DECREASE OF 21.0% COMPARED WITH $430.8 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS - TOTAL PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN INSURANCE SEGMENT INCLUDED $10.2 MILLION OF LOSSES RELATED TO CALIFORNIA‍​ WILDFIRES IN QUARTER

* TOTAL PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN REINSURANCE SEGMENT INCLUDED $123.6 MILLION RELATED TO WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA IN QUARTER

* DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $40.10 AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, DOWN 14.2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2016‍​