BRIEF-Aspen Says COVID-19 Outbreak Will Inevitably Impact Performance

March 5 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: APN - UNAUDITED GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* ASPEN PHARMACARE HOLDINGS LTD - HY HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS FLAT AT 638.0 CENTS

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - HY NORMALISED HEPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 707.0 CENTS

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - NET BORROWINGS REDUCED TO R37,9 BILLION (FROM R53,5 BILLION AT DECEMBER 2018 AND R39,0 BILLION AT JUNE 2019)

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - HY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS UP 3% TO R18,4 BILLION

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - HY EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 533.0 CENTS

* ASPEN PHARMACARE- NET PROCEEDS OF EUR271 MILLION FROM DISPOSAL OF JAPANESE BUSINESS WERE RECEIVED IN FEB

* ASPEN PHARMACARE SEES CONTINUATION OF POSITIVE PROGRESS TOWARDS GROUP’S MEDIUM-TERM PRIORITIES IN H2

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - COVID-19 OUTBREAK CREATED UNCERTAINTY

* ASPEN PHARMACARE - COVID-19 OUTBREAK RESULTED IN CHINESE COMMERCIAL TEAM BEING LARGELY INACTIVE SINCE FEB WHICH WILL INEVITABLY IMPACT PERFORMANCE

* ASPEN SAYS TO DATE INVENTORY SUFFICIENT TO PREVENT ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT ARISING FROM RELIANCE ON API AND API INTERMEDIARIES IMPORTED FROM CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: