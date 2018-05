Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* ASPEN SEEKS APPROVAL FOR NEW INSURANCE SUBSIDIARY IN IRELAND

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS- SUBMITTED APPLICATION TO CENTRAL BANK OF IRELAND FOR AUTHORIZATION OF NEW INSURANCE UNIT IN DUBLIN, REPUBLIC OF IRELAND

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVAL, IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT ASPEN IRELAND WILL BE OPERATIONAL BY Q1 OF 2019