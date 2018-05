May 16 (Reuters) -

* ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA'S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN'S INFANT FORMULA UNIT - BLOOMBERG Source text : bloom.bg/2IGWOrB Further company coverage: