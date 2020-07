July 1 (Reuters) - Aspira Women’s Health Inc:

* ASPIRA WOMEN’S HEALTH INC. ANNOUNCES EQUITY FINANCING OF APPROXIMATELY $11 MILLION

* ASPIRA WOMEN’S HEALTH - INVESTORS HAVE AGREED TO BUY ABOUT $11 MILLION OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT AT $3.50/SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: