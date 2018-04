April 19 (Reuters) - Aspire Defence Finance PLC:

* SAYS KBR INC HAS ISSUED GUARANTEES OF LIABILITIES OF, INTER ALIOS, ADS AND ADSL IN REPLACEMENT FOR CARILLION GUARANTEES

* SAYS CARILLION GUARANTEES HAVE BEEN RELEASED

* SAYS POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS BEEN RESOLVED TO MUTUAL SATISFACTION OF COMPANY AND ITS CONTROLLING CREDITORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)