Jan 29 (Reuters) - Aspire Defence Finance Plc:

* ‍UPDATE REGARDING LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION PLC​

* HAS AND WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE CONSEQUENCES OF CARILLION‘S INSOLVENCY, INCLUDING CONSIDERING CAREFULLY TERMS OF FINANCE DOCUMENTS

* HAS NOTIFIED MONOLINE INSURERS- POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT HAS OCCURRED BY VIRTUE OF CARILLION‘S ROLE AS GUARANTOR OF LIABILITIES

* "TAKING STEPS OUTLINED IN FINANCING DOCUMENTS TO REMEDY POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT WITHIN SPECIFIED TIME PERIODS"​