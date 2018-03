March 16 (Reuters) - Aspire Defence Finance Plc:

* UPDATE SERIES A AND SERIES B BONDHOLDERS FURTHER TO ITS ANNOUNCEMENTS CONCERNING IMPACT OF COMPULSORY LIQUIDATION OF CARILLION

* ‍PROJECT CONTINUES TO DELIVER SERVICES AND CONSTRUCTION OF ARMY BASING PROGRAMME WORKS AS NORMAL​ Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)