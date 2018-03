March 15 (Reuters) - ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC:

* ASPIRE GLOBAL CONSIDERS THE ISSUANCE OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES IN THE NORDIC CAPITAL MARKETS

* ASPIRE GLOBAL - SUBJECT TO MARKET CONDITIONS 3-YEAR SENIOR SECURED TRANSACTION WITH INITIAL ISSUE AMOUNT OF EUR 25-30 MILLION, UNDER LARGER FRAMEWORK MAY FOLLOW