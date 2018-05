May 2 (Reuters) - Aspire Global PLC:

* DANISH GAMING LICENSE EXTENDED FOR ASPIRE GLOBAL

* HAS BEEN GRANTED AN EXTENSION OF ITS DANISH IGAMING LICENSE UNTIL 2023,

* WILL BE APPLYING FOR A SWEDISH LICENSE IN TIME FOR RE-REGULATION OF SWEDISH GAMING MARKET IN BEGINNING OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)