March 21 (Reuters) - ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC:

* ASPIRE GLOBAL ISSUES EUR 27.5 MILLION IN SENIOR SECURED BONDS

* COMPANY ISSUES A EUR 27.5 MILLION SENIOR SECURED BOND LOAN UNDER A EUR 80 MILLION FRAMEWORK

* BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

* ISSUE DATE IS SET TO 3 APRIL 2018