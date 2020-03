March 18 (Reuters) - Aspire Global PLC:

* CASINO OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* ASPIRE GLOBAL DO NOT EXPECT ITS REVENUES TO BE IMPACTED BY BROAD CANCELLATION OF SPORTS EVENTS

* IN ORDER TO MITIGATE IMPACT FROM CANCELLATION OF SPORTS EVENTS, ASPIRE GLOBAL AND ITS B2B CLIENTS WILL RE-ALLOCATE RESOURCES INCLUDING MEDIA SPEND TO CASINO SEGMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)