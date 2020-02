Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hemostemix Inc:

* ASPIRE HEALTH SCIENCE FILES SUPPLEMENTAL MOTION FOR EXPEDITED HEARING IN LAWSUIT AGAINST HEMOSTEMIX INC. AND SUSPENDS PATIENT RECRUITMENT FOR HEMOSTEMIX CLI PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL

