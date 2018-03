March 29 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Oyj:

* REG-ASPOCOMP HAS ACQUIRED THE PRODUCTION FACILITY IN OULU, FINLAND, WHICH HAS BEEN IN THE COMPANY’S OWN USE

* TRANSACTION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S OPERATING RESULT AND CASH FLOW STARTING FROM Q2

* COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)