BRIEF-ASR Nederland And Nationale-Nederlanden To Split Up Keerpunt

June 2 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV:

* A.S.R. AND NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN TO SPLIT UP JOINT VENTURE KEERPUNT

* ASR NEDERLAND AND NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN TO SPLIT UP JV KEERPUNT AS AT OCT 2020 AND TO EACH MERGE A PART OF IT INTO THEIR OWN ORGANISATION

* BOTH INSURERS ARE 50% SHAREHOLDER

* A.S.R. WILL ADD ITS PART OF THE SERVICES TO ITS OWN ORGANISATION IN UTRECHT

* NATIONALE-NEDERLANDEN WILL TRANSFER THE SERVICES TO ITS SUBSIDIARY HCS, FROM THE LOCATION OF KEERPUNT IN HILVERSUM Source text: bit.ly/3crOXsG Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)