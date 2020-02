Feb 19 (Reuters) - ASR NEDERLAND NV:

* ASR NEDERLAND N.V. (A.S.R.) ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR AN AMOUNT OF EUR 75 MILLION.

* PERIOD FOR REPURCHASE OF SHARES WILL START ON 20 FEBRUARY 2020 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN 21 MAY 2020 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)