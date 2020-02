Feb 12 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV:

* ANNEMIEK VAN MELICK APPOINTED AS MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD AND CFO OF A.S.R.

* ANNEMIEK VAN MELICK SUCCEEDS CHRIS FIGEE, WHO JOINED KPN ON 1 FEBRUARY 2020

* APPOINTED FOR A TERM ENDING AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD IN 2023 Source text: bit.ly/2HfTZLF Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)