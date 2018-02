Feb 21 (Reuters) - ASR NEDERLAND NV:

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASED 17.2% TO € 729 MILLION (2016: € 622 MILLION)

* 2017 COMBINED RATIO AMOUNTED TO 95.1%

* 2017 NET RESULT INCREASED 37.5% TO € 906 MILLION (2016: € 659 MILLION)

* ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 1.63, AN INCREASE OF 28.3%​

* SOLVENCY II RATIO (STANDARD FORMULA) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 AMOUNTED TO 203% BEFORE, AND 196% AFTER DIVIDEND.

* ‍ACQUISITION OF GENERALI NEDERLAND WILL MODESTLY CONTRIBUTE TO VALUE CREATION IN 2018​