BRIEF-Asr Nederland FY Operating Result Increased To 858 Million Euros

Feb 19 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV:

* FY OPERATING RESULT INCREASED BY 14.5%, TO EUR 858 MILLION (2018: EUR 749 MILLION). EUR 109 MILLION INCREASE IS MAINLY DUE TO EUR 83 MILLION INCREASE IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT, DRIVEN BY LOWER WEATHER RELATED CLAIMS COMPARED TO 2018 AND ACQUISITION OF LOYALIS IN 2019

* OPERATING RESULT IN SECOND HALF OF 2019 INCREASED BY 7.8% TO EUR 394 MILLION (H2 2018: EUR 365 MILLION)

* FY NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR 972 MILLION, WHICH IS AN INCREASE OF 45.2% (2018: EUR 669 MILLION) DUE TO AN INCREASE IN OPERATING RESULT AND HIGHER INDIRECT INVESTMENT INCOME

* AFTER PROPOSED DIVIDEND, SOLVENCY II RATIO (STANDARD FORMULA) WAS 194% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 (2018: 197%)

* END-FY SOLVENCY II CAPITAL POSITION WAS VERY ROBUST; 74% CONSISTED OF UNRESTRICTED TIER 1 CAPITAL, FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY WAS STRONG, WITH HEADROOM OF EUR 923 MILLION IN TIER 1 AND EUR 502 MILLION IN TIERS 2 AND 3 COMBINED

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE INCREASED BY 9.2% TO EUR 1.90 (2018: EUR 1.74), IN LINE WITH EXISTING DIVIDEND POLICY AND AMBITION TO OFFER A PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND

* MEDIUM-TERM INTENTION UPDATED WITH ANNUAL ADDITIONAL CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION OF EUR 75 MILLION, PROVIDED THAT SII EXCEEDS 180%.

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT INCREASED BY EUR 178 MILLION TO EUR 3,192 MILLION

* FY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS IN LIFE SEGMENT INCREASED BY EUR 53 MILLION TO EUR 1,619 MILLION

* END-FY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR THIRD PARTIES INCREASED BY EUR 3.2 BILLION FOR A.S.R. ASSET MANAGEMENT AND A.S.R. REAL ESTATE TOGETHER TO EUR 20.7 BILLION (2018: EUR 17.5 BILLION).

* SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES TO REAPPOINTMENT JOS BAETEN (CEO) AND HERMAN HINTZEN (MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD), BOTH FOR A TERM OF 4 YEARS. THESE PROPOSALS WILL BE ON AGENDA FOR AGM ON 20 MAY 2020

* AIM FOR A MEDIUM-TERM OCC FOR 2021 OF “MORE THAN EUR 500 MILLION”

* FOR 2020: STRONG CAPITAL POSITION ALLOWS GROWTH THROUGH SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ACQUISITIONS

* END-FY COMBINED RATIO (NON-LIFE) 93.5% VERSUS 95.7% YEAR AGO

* IT IS OUR AMBITION TO HAVE REDUCED OUR CO2 EMISSIONS BY BUSINESS TRAVEL AND COMMUTER TRAFFIC BY 50% IN 2025

* FY OPERATING RESULT EUR 858 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 749 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INTEGRATION OF LOYALIS IS PROGRESSING WELL AND ITS CONTRIBUTION OF € 28 MILLION TO THE OPERATING RESULT IS SLIGHTLY HIGHER THAN EXPECTED Source text: bit.ly/2v0Wf75 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)