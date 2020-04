April 5 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV:

* A.S.R. TO FOLLOW EIOPA AND DNB RECOMMENDATIONS TO TEMPORARILY POSTPONE DIVIDEND AND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

* WILL TEMPORARILY POSTPONE ANY DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMS

* WILL ALSO POSTPONE ITS CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* INTENTION TO PAY REMAINDER OF 2019 DIVIDEND AND RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN SECOND HALF OF 2020