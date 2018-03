March 26(Reuters) - Asrapport Dining Co Ltd

* Says its 96 percent-owned unit DREAM CORPORATION will merge with the company’s two wholly owned Tokyo-based restaurant operation units Food Stand International and Momi&Toy Entertainment Ltd

* Merger effective July 1

* Says the two wholly owned units will be dissolved after the merger

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/jPNEkN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)