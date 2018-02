Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asrapport Dining Co Ltd

* Says it forms business and capital alliance with Stillfoods inc., on Feb. 19

* Says it acquires new shares of Stillfoods inc. for 165 million yen in total, on Feb. 19

* Says two entities mainly cooperate on franchise package development, human resources management and new markets development

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/e6zYof

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)