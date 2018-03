March 2(Reuters) - Asrapport Dining Co Ltd

* Says its unit will acquire shares of Riem Becker SAS for 362.2 million yen in total, instead of 268.5 million yen in total previously

* Previous plan was announced on Dec. 15, 2017

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/tWELW7

