July 13 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy AB:

* ASSA ABLOY ACQUIRES PLANET GDZ IN SWITZERLAND

* SAYS SALES AT PLANET GDZ FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO REACH SOME CHF 18 MILLION (APPROX. SEK 160 MILLION) WITH A GOOD EBIT MARGIN AND ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS FROM START Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: