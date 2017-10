Oct 5 (Reuters) - Assa Abloy Ab CEO Johan Molin tells Reuters:

* Says has not been asked to become chairman of Ericsson

* Says, when asked if he rules out to become Ericsson’s chairman: “It’s a hypothetical question that I don’t want to answer. It’s not on the cards for me, at least not today.” Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helena Soderpalm)