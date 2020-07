July 9 (Reuters) - Assembly Biosciences Inc:

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES FDA FAST TRACK DESIGNATION GRANTED TO ABI-H2158 FOR THE TREATMENT OF CHRONIC HEPATITIS B VIRUS INFECTION

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - ABI-H2158 IS BEING EVALUATED IN AN ONGOING GLOBAL PHASE 2 TRIAL