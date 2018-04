April 12 (Reuters) - Assembly Biosciences Inc:

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES PRESENTS POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM PHASE 1A AND 1B STUDIES OF ABI-H0731 IN HBV PATIENTS IN A LATE-BREAKER SESSION AT THE EASL CONFERENCE

* SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018