BRIEF-Assembly Biosciences Regains Worldwide Rights To Microbiome Gastrointestinal Development Programs

June 18 (Reuters) - Assembly Biosciences Inc:

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES REGAINS WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO MICROBIOME GASTROINTESTINAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC - PROCESS TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES UNDERWAY

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - WILL REGAIN WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL MICROBIOME GASTROINTESTINAL PROGRAMS LICENSED UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - ABBVIE HAS DECIDED TO TERMINATE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, COLLABORATION & LICENSE AGREEMENT

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - ABBVIE’S DECISION TO TERMINATE AGREEMENT WAS NOT BASED ON ANY EFFICACY, SAFETY, OR OTHER DATA RELATED TO COLLABORATION PROGRAMS

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - ANTICIPATES TRANSITION TO BE COMPLETED IN Q4 OF 2020

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR TRANSITION PERIOD OF 120 DAYS DURING WHICH ABBVIE WILL CONTINUE TO FULFILL OBLIGATIONS UNDER CONTRACT

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON ADVANCING HBV PORTFOLIO, WHICH INCLUDES 3 CLINICAL-STAGE CORE INHIBITORS

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - ANTICIPATES NO CHANGE TO PROJECTED CASH RUNWAY

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL CONTINUE TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: