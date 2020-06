June 18 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc:

* ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES - TERMINATION OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE WILL BE EFFECTIVE 120 DAYS FOLLOWING NOTICE OF TERMINATION ON OCTOBER 10

* ASSEMBLY BIO - WILL REGAIN WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL MICROBIOME GASTROINTESTINAL PROGRAMS LICENSED UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE Source text: bit.ly/3ecUTYk Further company coverage: