BRIEF-Assertio Therapeutics Agrees To Merge With Zyla Life Sciences

March 17 (Reuters) - Assertio Therapeutics Inc:

* PRESS RELEASE - ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS AGREES TO MERGE WITH ZYLA LIFE SCIENCES TO CREATE SYNERGISTIC PORTFOLIO OF NEUROLOGY AND NON-OPIOID PAIN PRODUCTS

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - SEES COMBINED COMPANY PRO FORMA 2019 NET PRODUCT SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $128 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO CAPTURE SIGNIFICANT OPERATING AND PRODUCT PORTFOLIO SYNERGIES UPWARDS OF $40 MILLION,

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - ARTHUR HIGGINS TO BECOME NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND TODD SMITH TO BE NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF COMBINED COMPANY

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS- ZYLA STOCKHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE 2.5 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK OF NEWLY-FORMED HOLDING CO FOR EACH SHARE OF ZYLA COMMON STOCK HELD

* NEWLY COMBINED COMPANY WILL RETAIN ASSERTIO NAME AND TRADE ON NASDAQ UNDER ASRT TICKER