BRIEF-Assertio Therapeutics Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results

Assertio Therapeutics Inc:

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - MERGER WITH ZYLA LIFE SCIENCES ON TRACK, EXPECTED TO CLOSE SHORTLY AFTER CO’S 2020 ANNUAL MEETING

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $20.9 MILLION VERSUS $57.9 MILLION

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTIC - COULD SEE NEGATIVE IMPACT IN PRODUCT SALES DURING PEAK OF PANDEMIC, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN Q2

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - DUE TO COVID-19, CO WILL NOT BE PROVIDING GUIDANCE

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - COVID-19 DID NOT HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON REPORTED RESULTS FOR Q1