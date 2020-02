Feb 19 (Reuters) - Assertio Therapeutics Inc:

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES REPURCHASE OF APPROXIMATELY $188.0 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE DEBT

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS - ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENTS OF CO'S OUTSTANDING 2.50% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2021 AND 5.00% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024