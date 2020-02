BRIEF-Assertio Therapeutics Announces Sale Of Nucynta Franchise To Collegium Pharmaceutical For $375.0 Million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Assertio Therapeutics Inc:

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES SALE OF NUCYNTA® FRANCHISE TO COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL FOR $375.0 MILLION

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY INTENDS TO USE CASH PROCEEDS TO RETIRE ITS OUTSTANDING DEBT

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS INC - COLLEGIUM WILL PAY ASSERTIO $375.0 MILLION IN CASH AT CLOSING, LESS ROYALTIES PAID TO ASSERTIO IN 2020

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS INC - COLLEGIUM WILL ALSO PAY ASSERTIO FOR CERTAIN INVENTORIES AND EQUIPMENT RELATING TO PRODUCTS

* ASSERTIO THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY IS ALSO ANNOUNCING THAT IT IS NO LONGER PURSUING DEVELOPMENT OF LONG-ACTING COSYNTROPIN