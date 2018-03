March 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai Stock Exchange :

* SAYS ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES WORTH 2.0 BILLION YUAN ($316.35 million) BY ANT FINANCIAL'S COMMERCIAL FACTORING UNIT GETS APPROVAL FROM SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2G0pvhO ($1 = 6.3222 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)