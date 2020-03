March 18 (Reuters) - Asset Plus Ltd:

* DUE TO CURRENT VOLATILITY AND CURRENT TRADING PRICE OF ASSET PLUS SHARES, BOARD HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW $100 MILLION RIGHTS ISSUE

* INTENDS TO MEET WITH AUCKLAND COUNCIL TO DISCUSS A POTENTIAL EXTENSION TO FUNDING AND SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL CONDITION SATISFACTION DATE

* DEAL TO DEVELOP AND LEASE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT AT ALBANY IS STILL IN PLACE REMAINS SUBJECT TO SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL AND FUNDING