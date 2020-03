March 30 (Reuters) - Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo:

* H1 REVENUE EUR 45 MILLION VERSUS EUR 39 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HARD TO EXPRESS QUANTITATIVE FORECASTS ABOUT IMPACTS OF COVID-19 ON GROUP'S ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL RESULTS, WHICH IS REFLECTED IN LAST QUARTER OF YEAR