Feb 15 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp:

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO ACQUIRE DIVERSIFIED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - ‍TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.​

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - ‍KEY DIVERSIFIED INSURANCE SOLUTIONS EXECUTIVES WILL CONTINUE LEADERSHIP ROLES FOR SOME TIME​

