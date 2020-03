March 15 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp:

* PLANS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND LOBBY ACCESS AT MOST OF ITS BRANCH LOCATIONS

* SUSPENSION OF LOBBY ACCESS AT MOST BRANCES TO GO INTO EFFECT TUESDAY, MARCH 17

* COMPANY PLANS TO RESUME FULL BRANCH ACCESS ON MONDAY, APRIL 13, 2020